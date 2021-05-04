Don’t Spend The Money, Grant
Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Responding to the Finance Minister’s
decision
to reallocate $926 million from the
COVID-19 response fund, New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says:
“Grant Robertson is
acting like he’s got a spending target. Someone needs to
tell him he doesn’t actually have to spend every last cent
from his COVID-19 response fund.”
“The
Government’s decision to borrow more than $100 billion has
monumental consequences for future generations of taxpayers.
That borrowing was justified purely on the basis of dealing
with COVID-19. If we no longer need the money for our
COVID-19 response, then it should simply not be
spent.”
“We’re currently looking at a forecast
of around $100,000 in government debt for every household in
the country. The Finance Minister should be using whatever
fiscal wriggle room he can find to reduce that
burden.”
