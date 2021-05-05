Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public Sector Pay Restraint A ‘kick In The Teeth’

Wednesday, 5 May 2021, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora says the Government’s ongoing public sector pay restraint is a kick in the teeth to senior doctors and dentists who keep core health services going and have kept New Zealanders safe and cared for during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release on the Government’s Workforce Policy Statement, Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins has ruled out pay increases for those earning over $100,000 for the next three years.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says senior doctors and dentists will find it galling as it sends a harsh message to health professionals that they are not valued.

“On one hand the Government has been showering doctors and medical professional with bouquets for their response to Covid, and on the other it turns around and swings a very heavy brickbat. It doesn’t make sense”.

In real terms pay restraint will send salaries backwards by about two percent a year.

“No matter what you earn, not being able to keep up with inflation is unacceptable. Falling behind is not a fair expectation,” Sarah Dalton says.

The pay restraint announcement comes at a time when senior doctors and dentists are battling serious staffing shortages, cramped and outdated facilities, and steady increases in acute patient demand – all of which have been acknowledged by the Health Minister Andrew Little.

Sarah Dalton says with an estimated 60% pay gap with Australia and the trans-Tasman bubble now open, the Government is pushing up the risk of losing more of our highly trained and skilled specialists.

“I think we all know that as a country we can’t afford for that to happen. We need our doctors to stay in New Zealand as part of a skilled workforce which is essential to economic growth, productivity and our post-Covid recovery”.

The Government has also asked for clinical leadership and support in the implementation of its health reforms.

“That support is now likely to be compromised,” Sarah Dalton says.

ASMS is disappointed to see the Finance Minister abandoning the government’s wellbeing agenda in favour of an austerity programme.

“We know that most of our health investment is tied up in people – as it should be. Now is not the time to apply downward pressure on our health system’s most valuable health resource – its workforce”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Determination To Ignore China’s Human Rights Abuses

For nearly two decades, New Zealand has been juggling our dependency on China when it comes to trade, while expecting our traditional allies to look after our defence and security needs. Yet the scale of China’s human rights abuses has added a new element to the mix, and we’ve finally chosen sides: its China for us, regardless – even though we’ve chosen to cloak that decision by telling our allies that we have an “independent” foreign policy. (They’ll appreciate that)... More>>

 

Public Services: Government Sets Pay And Workforce Expectations For The Public Sector

The Government’s Workforce Policy Statement issued today sets out its expectations for pay and employment relations in the Public Sector, the Minister of Finance and Minister for the Public Service say. “New Zealand has had an exceptionally successful ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Budget 2021 Reprioritises Nearly $1 Billion

Hon Grant Robertson Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Finance The Government’s strong pandemic response and the better than expected economic recovery means not all the money allocated in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has been spent, ... More>>

ALSO:

Ardern: Speech To China Business Summit

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, ate marie, tena koutou katoa, good morning. I am very happy to be here with you once again at my fourth China Business Summit. ... More>>

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 