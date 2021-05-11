Halt The Forced Evictions Of Palestinian Families And The Violent Suppression Of Protest By Israeli Police

Violence is escalating in Israel/Palestine as a result of the threatened, forced evictions of Palestinian families in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem. An act that is illegal under international law.

For several nights Palestinians protesting the evictions have been violently dispersed by Israeli police with hundreds assaulted, wounded and detained.

Disproportionate Israeli police actions have included the invasion of the Al Aqsa Mosque – the third holiest site in Islam – during the month of Ramadan. Police were filmed hurling tear gas and stun grenades at people at prayer.

Overnight, there have been reports that several Palestinians, including children, were killed by Israeli air raids following Hamas rocket fire from Gaza in response to the Al Aqsa Mosque invasions.

Wellington Palestine have called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia

Mahuta, to insist that Israel immediately halts the illegal evictions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and ends the violent suppression of Palestinian protest.

This call is now even more urgent. Many other countries – including the US, UK and EU – have expressed their concern and insisted that Israel complies with international law, international humanitarian law and human rights. The UN Security Council has also held an emergency session on the unrest and is considering a statement.

Kate Slankard-Stone of Wellington Palestine said,

“At this time our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is considerably out of step with our international allies. Remaining silent on this pressing issue jeopardises our reputation as a nation that stands for international human rights and justice. More importantly, every day we remain silent is another day in which we fail protect the rights and the lives of the Palestinian people. The New Zealand Government must act now.”

