NZ Muslims Strongly Condemn Continued Israeli Aggression Against The Palestinian People & The Holy Mosque Of Al-Aqsa

The New Zealand Muslim community are shocked at the blatant and belligerent actions committed by Israeli forces in the ongoing and intensifying violence used against Palestinian civilians and the destruction of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, considered one of the holiest sites in Islam.

“It is a great tragedy and disgraceful that the United Nations, other international institutions and world powers have given such a lukewarm response - remaining largely silent on Israeli’s bloody and completely unwarranted actions. Actions which show a total disregard for international human rights. Israel has lost its moral compass and any sense of human decency” said FIANZ President, Ibrar Sheikh.

New Zealand Muslims are once again calling on our Government to strongly impress upon the Israeli Government the need to immediately cease such unwarranted and disproportionate violence against Palestinian civilians.

In the latest brutal attack by the Israeli security and occupying forces, over 200 Palestinians have been injured. The Israeli security forces on horseback and in riot gear used stun grenades and water cannons against unarmed Palestinian youth, women and civilians.

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ, the umbrella organisation for New Zealand Muslims), has once again, expressed its disappointment and deep concern at the arrogant and overbearing actions of the Israeli security forces. FIANZ also condemns the actions of the Israeli Government and the extremist right-wing Israeli settlers who are at the same time conducting completely illegal and immoral confiscations of Palestinian homes in the city of Jerusalem.

“The unprovoked attack on Palestinian civilians and the destruction of the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque during this holy month of Ramadan is totally uncalled for and against any normative rule of law”, said FIANZ President, Ibrar Sheikh.

“The Israeli right-wing settlers have no regard for human decency, seriously violating all international laws against human rights and have taken great advantage of the muted actions of the international community”, said Ibrar Sheikh.

The Federation is calling on the New Zealand Government and other world leaders, to take a clear and unequivocal stand in strongly condemning these brutal Israeli actions and demand that the Israeli Government respect international law protecting human rights and immediately cease the eviction of Palestinian people from their homes and stop the violent attacks against unarmed civilians worshipping at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

