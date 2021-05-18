VTNZ Urges Drivers To Slow Down For Road Safety Week 2021

VTNZ is joining hundreds of organisations, schools, and community groups in Aotearoa taking part in Road Safety Week (17-23 May). We’re running a social media awareness campaign to spread lifesaving messages around the dangers of speeding, and other driver and vehicle safety tips.

Country Manager Greg O’Connor says “this week VTNZ is reminding everyone of how the speed they travel affects other people, and why safe speeds are important. We need to educate young people sitting their driver licence tests that speeding doesn’t just mean driving above the speed limit – it also means driving too fast for the conditions. And we need to educate vehicle owners that driving at any speed with an unsafe vehicle, for example one with worn-out tyres or poorly maintained brakes, can lead to dire consequences.

Brake, the organisation behind Road Safety Week, is asking people to ‘Go Yellow’ for Road Safety Week by wearing yellow or displaying a yellow ribbon. VTNZ’s 180 Driver Testing Officers will be wearing yellow ribbons throughout the week as they conduct restricted and full licence testing around the country.

