Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Paving The Way For Mental Health In Construction

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

Site Safe has partnered with St John to develop the Mental Health First Aid in Construction course, designed specifically to suit the needs of the construction industry.

In 2019, Site Safe commissioned a report, in partnership with BRANZ, into suicide in construction that clearly identified construction as a high-risk industry for mental wellbeing.

Following the release of the report, Site Safe began looking at ways to offer practical assistance to the industry to understand and deal with mental health issues in its workforce.

Site Safe Chief Executive, Brett Murray, says highlighting issues relating to mental health in the construction industry is a step in the right direction.

"After the release of the report into suicide in construction, there was a real ‘what next?’ question, in us figuring out how to help our industry deal with the mental health issues that the report had clearly highlighted.

"We have partnered with St John to develop this course to tackle some of these issues head on. It complements the work Site Safe is currently doing with organisations such as MATES in Construction in the mental health arena."

The course has a particular focus on the construction industry and highlights scenarios that workers may face on any given day on-site.

Combining the experience of the St John trainers in delivering their existing mental health course and applying the real-world context of the construction industry has provided outcomes intended to have benefits outside of just those who sit the course.

St John Head of First Aid Training, Julian Price, says the partnership represents a valuable opportunity for the two organisations to further spread the message of the importance of mental health.

"We have been delivering the Mental Health First Aid course since August 2018, however the ability to specifically target workers in construction who are at risk of mental health issues. It is invaluable and is part of St John’s continued commitment to improving the health outcomes of all New Zealanders."

With a focus on construction workplaces, the newly released course takes a step towards addressing the prevalent mental health issues that are often swept under the carpet by the predominantly male workforce.

With successful trials run in Auckland and Wellington in late March, participants were in praise of the outcomes of the course.

When asked about the value that the course provided, Wayne, a construction worker who participated in the Auckland trial, said that it was very informative and he learned a lot in the subject of Mental Health that he did not have much knowledge of.

"It provided a lot more knowledge around how to identify and deal with people in need of assistance."

One Wellington trial participant, Mickala, indicated that she would use her new understanding and skills to help others in her workplace.

"It taught me how to properly engage with people who need some help … and encourage them to seek the help they may not know they need."

The course will equip attendees with the skills and knowledge to support their own mental health and assist others to do the same.

The Mental Health First Aid in Construction course is scheduled for release to the wider industry in June. One course is planned for Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, with further courses to be added subject to industry demand.

Brett Murray is confident of a positive industry response and looks forward to further course developments in future.

"My major focus for Site Safe as an industry leader and membership organisation is to work alongside the industry to develop high value products that address key issues the industry is facing.

"Mental health is certainly one of those, and this course is totally aligned to that goal."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 