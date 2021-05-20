Successful Budget For Scott Base

Antarctica New Zealand is thrilled the Government has committed $344 million to rebuild New Zealand’s home in Antarctica, Scott Base.

The announcement has just been made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon Nanaia Mahuta as part of Budget 2021.

The funding covers capital investment of $306 million, including the replacement of the windfarm and project operating costs of $38 million.

The money will be used to replace the existing base and redevelop the Ross Island Wind Farm.

Antarctica New Zealand Chief Executive Sarah Williamson says it’s a significant milestone.

“This funding is vital to secure New Zealand’s future in Antarctica and our ability to continue to support world-leading science.

“The Scott Base Redevelopment project is the biggest project we’ve ever embarked on, and as well as future proofing our home on the ice, it brings many millions of dollars to the Canterbury economy,” she says.

Antarctica New Zealand Senior Project Manager Simon Shelton says the team is primed and ready to go.

“After four years of design work and careful planning, we’re ready to redevelop.

“The current plan is to build the new base in sections at a New Zealand port, then ship those modules to Antarctica,” he says.

Before construction can begin, the Government will need to confirm the Implementation Business Case and the Draft Comprehensive Environmental Evaluation will need to be approved by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

