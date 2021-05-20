Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Save The Children Welcomes Lift In Benefits Announced In Budget 2021

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children is welcoming the Government’s lift in benefit rates announced today in Budget 2021 but is urging the Government to be courageous in its investment to lift children out of poverty.

Today’s announcement of an increase in the main benefits (of between $32 and $55 per person per week, and an additional $15 per week per adult in families with children) is a significant step towards addressing New Zealand’s child poverty.

"While we welcome the additional support for our tamariki and whānau, particularly with a portion of these payments beginning from July, for many families facing rising housing costs these income lifts won’t significantly shift their standard of living and the full effect of the increase won’t be felt until 2023," says Save the Children’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"The Government’s recent child wellbeing report shows that the wellbeing of our tamariki is directly related to the level of income of their family and children on the lowest incomes have higher rates of food insecurity and poor health.

"While we acknowledge the Government’s ongoing commitment to child poverty - and that today signals the largest increase in benefits in a generation - we hope this signals a turn in the tide to the demeaning benefit custs of the early 90s. We still have a long way to go to achieve liveable incomes for our whānau on the lowest incomes and urgently need to see continued investment."

Ms Southey also highlighted the indexing of child care assistance to the average wage as a win for families struggling to afford childcare and the targeted investment in housing for Maori as essential in realising the potential of whānau Maori, who currently account for 50% of the emergency housing waitlist.

Save the Children continues to call for urgent investment in maternal mental health and in addressing New Zealand’s housing crisis, alongside its Five to Thrive partners Barnardos, Te Kahui Mana Ririki, and Whānau Āwhina Plunket.

Says Ms Southey: "We know the wellbeing of the child depends on the wellbeing of the mother. For so many of our most vulnerable, the daily struggles they are facing are closely connected. By getting foundations of timely mental health support, a home and adequate incomes right, we can make a tangible difference to families in this situation.

"Sole parents are particularly disadvantaged when it comes to the housing crisis making up almost a third of those the emergency housing wait list. Urgent and targeted investment is needed."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 