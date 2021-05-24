Announcement Of The New Governor-General

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has announced her approval of the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as New Zealand’s next Governor-General.

Dame Patsy with Dame Cindy at her recent investiture ceremony.

The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy has welcomed the news of her successor.

“I am delighted to congratulate Dame Cindy Kiro on her appointment to represent Her Majesty the Queen in New Zealand, and to represent New Zealand and New Zealanders to the world.”

“Dame Cindy will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge from her distinguished career in academia and the state sector. Her appointment represents a significant milestone for Aotearoa New Zealand, as Dame Cindy will be the first Māori woman to occupy the office.”

Dame Patsy will complete her own five-year term on 28 September. Dame Cindy will be sworn in as Governor-General in late October.

