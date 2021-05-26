Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Disability Rights Commissioner Welcomes Court Ruling Affirming Disability Rights

Wednesday, 26 May 2021, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

The Disability Rights Commissioner, Paula Tesoriero welcomes the ruling of the Employment Court in its judgment on Fleming v Attorney General, released today.

In her ruling, Chief Judge Inglis clarified the Ministry of Health as the employer of Mrs Christine Fleming, a mother providing support to her disabled adult son, Justin.

The Ministry of Health’s Funded Family Care policy required the disabled person to be the employer in all cases.

Paula Tesoriero says the Court’s judgment supported the Commission's submission that the one-size-fits-all approach to policy is not always compatible with a human rights approach.

“We are pleased the Court acknowledged the importance of ensuring that policies are accessible and enable the effective participation of the disabled people affected by them, and that it applied the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in the judgment,” she said.

“I also note that while the Court observed there are many disabled people who are willing to take the role of employer, this wasn’t the case for Justin because of the nature of his impairment.

“This judgment confirms that it’s the duty of the Government to ensure that rights to policies that affect disabled people are applied consistently with its human rights obligations.

“We recognise some reforms the Ministry of Health has recently introduced in the area and look forward to working with the Ministry, disabled people and their families to ensure that a human rights approach is front and centre.”

The Human Rights Commission participated in the case as an intervener. Under the Human Rights Act the Commission can apply to Courts to participate in cases that raise important rights issues.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Gaza Aftermath, And The Attempted Coup In Samoa

Mere days after the Israeli/Hamas ceasefire, some things have immediately returned to normal. Israeli police have reportedly been in action again against Palestinians gathered at the Damascus Gate andin al-Aqsa mosque, even though the police brutality at those sites was one of the triggers of the recent 11 day burst of fighting that killed nearly 250 Palestinians, including 66 children... More>>


 
 

Covid-19: Vaccinations for wider NZ public pushed back by weeks

The roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine for the wider New Zealand population has been moved back by weeks.
The Ministry of Health has changed the timeline on when the general public will be vaccinated from "from July" to "from the end of July"... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Prime Minister Welcomes Dame Cindy Kiro As Next Governor-General

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the appointment of Dame Cindy Kiro as the next Governor-General of New Zealand. The appointment of Dame Cindy for a five-year term has been approved by the Queen and she will take up the role in October... More>>


ALSO:

Budget 2021: Full Coverage

A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 