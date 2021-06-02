Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Water Reform 'critical'

Wednesday, 2 June 2021, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said information released today about water reforms signals fundamental change is “critical” if New Zealand is to improve the way water infrastructure is funded and managed.

“I’ve not yet had time to consume the detail but it’s clear there has been huge under-investment in the waters business right across New Zealand.”

“The numbers I’ve seen are eye-watering. Over the next 30 years, government is suggesting an investment of between $120 – $185 billion in waters will be needed nationally to bring three waters up to speed,” she said.

“Under the existing model, ratepayers are being forced to fund that investment either through rates or by taking on debt. It’s simply not affordable for any community, anywhere.”

“Going forward, given the level of investment needed, it’s obvious what we are doing is not sustainable; it’s already not working in parts of New Zealand. We need to accept that change is needed and we have to simply get on with it for the sake of our communities.”

Southgate said there were a mountain of issues still to work through and that the devil would always be in the detail.

But fundamentally, she supported the government’s desire to see a change to the way water, wastewater and stormwater was managed and believed a cross-boundary solution was needed.

“Having 67 separate councils carry on what they’re doing makes no sense to me. Without reform, the data indicates the cost of providing water services to our communities will be two or three times what it is now. How can ratepayers be expected to fund that?”

Southgate said Hamilton would continue to work with its regional neighbours and government on details of how the reforms might play out.

“As far as I’m concerned, the train is on the track now; it’s not an option to pretend change is not needed and needed quickly. Our job is to help guide the reform programme towards the best outcome for our community and for New Zealand overall.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why It's Getting Harder To Walk The Tightrope Between China And The US

This morning, China announced it is changing its “two child” family limit to a “three child” policy. This looks like a desperate attempt to fix the problems that China is facing with its rapidly ageing population. Hard to see how this change though, will do the trick. In living memory China famously used to have a “one child” policy that it increased to two children for the same reason - and plainly, that move failed to correct the country’s demographic imbalance... More>>

 


Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:



Joint Statement: Prime Ministers Jacinda Ardern And Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister the Hon Scott Morrison MP met in Queenstown on 31 May 2021 for the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting... More>>

Flooding: Government Commits Support To Flood Hit Canterbury

The Government has contributed $100,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund to support Canterbury communities impacted by the weekend’s flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Hon Kris Faafoi says.... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 