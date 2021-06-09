Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cut Emissions, Restore Ecosystems For A Safe Climate

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Forest and Bird

Forest & Bird is calling for ambitious climate action to protect natural ecosystems in tandem with eliminating fossil fuels, following the release of the Climate Commission’s report this morning.

“The Climate Commission confirms there are two parts to the climate response the Government must design – reduce emissions, and restore natural ecosystems,” says Forest & Bird spokesperson Geoff Keey.

“Nature must be at the heart of New Zealand’s climate response. The methods used to cut emissions must protect our native plants and animals, which will then help protect us.”

“Natural ecosystems are fundamentally important allies in Aotearoa New Zealand’s climate response. Our industries, regulators, and urban planners have to be better at working with nature, not against it.

“It should not be necessary to state that native forests, the country’s largest carbon store, need to be restored – as should all Aotearoa New Zealand’s critically depleted ecosystems.

“It is equally important that we stop pumping emissions into the atmosphere. ‘Coal, cars, and cows’ have always been the source of New Zealand’s emissions and we need to tackle all three.”

Forest & Bird is calling for:

Rules and incentives to protect natural carbon storage in forests and wetlands.

Ocean management to be overhauled to protect ecosystems and natural carbon stores.

A requirement for new renewable electricity infrastructure to protect natural ecosystems – no more Manapouri and Mokihinui style projects of the past.

An end to mining on public conservation land.

  • Bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme.

Unforested public conservation stewardship land to be restored as a matter of national urgency.

No new coal mines anywhere in New Zealand.

Marginal and erodible land to be returned to native forests and shrublands.

Incentives for regenerative farming, to cut agricultural emissions and decrease the national herd size.

More compact urban areas, with massive investment in public and active transport services and infrastructure.

"When nature thrives, New Zealand communities will thrive. The Government must ramp up its ambitions and activities to end the use of fossil fuels, transform land use, protect and restore natural carbon storage in forests, wetlands, and the ocean, and help communities to make the changes needed," says Mr Keey.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest and Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Achievable Blueprint For Addressing Climate Change Released

The Climate Change Commission’s blueprint for addressing climate change has confirmed the Government has made good progress to reduce emissions, but a step up is now required.
The Commission’s final advice sets out the total amount of emissions New Zealand must cut over the next 15 years... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 