Ināia Tonu Nei: The Time Is Now For Climate Action

He Pou a Rangi Climate Change Commission has released its first independent advice to Government detailing ambitious, achievable and equitable paths Aotearoa can take to meet its climate targets.

The Commission's first advice Ināia tonu nei: a low emissions future for Aotearoa was tabled in Parliament today by the Minister of Climate Change.

Commission Chair Rod Carr says the advice shows a thriving, climate-resilient, and low emissions future for Aotearoa is possible - but the work must start now.

"Ināia tonu nei is a call to all of us to accelerate climate action today, not the day after tomorrow," he says.

Aotearoa has committed to reaching net zero emissions of long-lived greenhouse gases by 2050 and reducing biogenic methane emissions between 24-47% by 2050. The Commission’s role is to provide independent, evidence-based advice to reach those targets.

The Government has until 31 December this year to consider the Commission’s advice. By this date the Government must have set its emissions budgets and finalised the country’s first emissions reduction plan detailing the policies it will use to achieve the budgets.

"Transformational and lasting change is both necessary and possible. The technology and the tools Aotearoa needs to reach its climate targets exist today. Our evidence shows climate action is affordable. Ināia tonu nei - the time is now.

"Current government policies do not put us on track to meet the Commission’s recommended emissions budgets or the 2050 targets. As a country, we need to fundamentally change our response to climate change.

"Our advice reflects the position Aotearoa is in after years of short-term thinking and delay. Emissions will not reduce immediately - there is work to do first to lay the groundwork and the time to start that is now.

"Achieving the emissions reductions needed to get to 2050 will require elected officials to urgently build and sustain momentum to reduce emissions. We should not push the burden of addressing climate change onto young people and future generations."

The release follows a nationwide consultation on the Commission’s draft advice held earlier this year. More than 15,000 submissions were received over this period.

"While views differed on what action should look like, how much the transition should cost, and what role Aotearoa has in the world, we have heard support across Aotearoa for decisive climate action and the momentum is growing.

"Evidence we received through consultation was used to test and refine our assumptions. Our judgements, conclusions and recommendations were also assessed and modified where appropriate in light of the material we received," Dr Carr says.

"It is now over to Government to decide whether to accept the advice, and to show how it will shape climate action in Aotearoa. Ināia tonu nei - the time for action is now."

More information:

-The advice will be available on the Commission’s website at midday: www.climatecommission.govt.nz/inaia-tonu-nei-a-low-emissions-future-for-aotearoa

-The Commission will progressively publish all supporting information, including public submissions and the source code for the Commission’s models, over June and July.

© Scoop Media

