Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Urged To Put Green Gas Plan In Place Before Banning New Gas Connections - Master Plumbers

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers is urging the Government to not race into a ban on new gas connections, with even the Climate Change Commission pointing to the need for more investment in green gas alternatives.

In its final advice to the Government today, the Climate Change Commission continues to assume there will be no further fossil gas connections to homes and businesses after 2025. However it also recognises the role green gas alternatives can play in reducing New Zealand’s emissions, and the need for more investment to understand its potential.

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ CEO Greg Wallace says the industry is 100 percent supportive of the move to carbon neutrality by 2050, but there needs to be a realistic plan to get there.

"Getting rid of new gas connections in four years before fully developing green gas alternatives is short-sighted, and runs a real risk of hamstringing the development of new energy sources.

"What is needed is investment in green gas development, and urgent investment in the training and facilities for gasfitters to upskill in these alternative fuel technologies," he says.

A gasfitting apprenticeship is five years, and new green gases will require new training and certification. In addition there is potential for the green hydrogen industry to need mechanical, engineering and gasfitting skillsets, depending on what it is being used to power, he says.

"There’s a real opportunity for New Zealand to benefit from green gas technology and achieve its carbon neutral goals. But we need to plan how to get there, invest and train our people to be ready to hit the ground running once the new technology is ready to roll out."

Hydrogen, biogas and bioLPG are set to play a significant role in helping New Zealand reach its carbon neutrality target by 2050. A huge amount of research and development is already underway to ensure a smooth transition from natural gas and LPG over the coming years.

"We can expect to see green hydrogen blended with natural gas in our gas networks within the next 10 years, and it has the potential to completely replace natural gas for cooking, heating and hot water in our homes," says Wallace.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is also being developed as an alternative way to generate electricity to power homes and businesses.

"This has the added advantage of electricity storage, providing vital back-up as New Zealand’s electricity demand increases due to the massive growth in electric vehicles.

"Australia has already jumped on the opportunity, investing AU$20m in a new hydrogen training centre," says Wallace. "A skilled workforce is the key to success in transitioning to zero-emission green hydrogen.

"By ensuring gasfitters have the skills to work with hydrogen and biofuels, New Zealand will be able to maximise the economic and environmental opportunities presented by these exciting new technologies."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Master Plumbers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 