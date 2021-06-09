Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

WWF-New Zealand Responds To Final Climate Change Commission Recommendations

Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 4:05 pm
Press Release: WWF

"Today, the Climate Change Commission has given the Government several achievable paths to meet its climate targets. To meet these targets: action, not words are required. Unfortunately, this and previous governments have failed to reduce emissions or prioritise the protection and regeneration of our unique and ancient biodiversity. If we want a healthy, sustainable future for our tamariki and mokopuna, we must pick a path and take action - now.

New evidence shows the path forward will be more difficult, but still achievable. However, our Government will need to be more ambitious than they've previously signalled. Without it, we will not achieve the decisive climate action needed to reduce our carbon pollution and help regenerate our unique environment. We also hope any future climate change policy also incorporates biodiversity policy as both are needed to achieve success.

WWF is pleased with a greater commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi/Treaty of Waitangi. Aotearoa's strength lies in us being able to incorporate the values of mātauranga Māori and western science to achieve our goals. 
 

With this in mind WWF-New Zealand challenges this Government, and our future Governments, to have cross-party support to help cool the planet while securing the safety and well-being of all New Zealanders.
 

While the next step is for the Government to choose the trajectory of travel, every single one of us, from every sector of New Zealand, will have an essential part to play to meet our climate goals. Together, we can do this."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WWF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Achievable Blueprint For Addressing Climate Change Released

The Climate Change Commission’s blueprint for addressing climate change has confirmed the Government has made good progress to reduce emissions, but a step up is now required.
The Commission’s final advice sets out the total amount of emissions New Zealand must cut over the next 15 years... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:



MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 