Taxpayers Should Not Pay For Hollywood Propaganda

Friday, 11 June 2021, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union


The Taxpayers’ Union is condemning the prospect of taxpayer funding for a new film about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response to the Christchurch mosque shootings.

It is reported that the production team intends to apply for a Screen Production Grant from the New Zealand Film Commission.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “If Jacinda Ardern gets the Hollywood treatment while she’s still an active politician, that looks suspiciously like propaganda. Taxpayers should not be forced to fund political propaganda.”

“The Film Commission needs to update its processes to ensure that party-political films aren’t eligible for funding.”

“In fact, if the film is screening during the 2023 election period, it may cross the line into election advertising. Remember the infamous ‘Aroha’ posters?”

There are other good reasons for the Government to distance itself from this film. A Hollywood-style film about such a tragic and recent event will be seen by many as exploitative. Taxpayers shouldn’t be made complicit in a production that profits from a community’s grief.”

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

