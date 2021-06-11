Taxpayers Should Not Pay For Hollywood Propaganda



The Taxpayers’ Union is condemning the prospect of taxpayer funding for a new film about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response to the Christchurch mosque shootings.

It is reported that the production team intends to apply for a Screen Production Grant from the New Zealand Film Commission.

Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “If Jacinda Ardern gets the Hollywood treatment while she’s still an active politician, that looks suspiciously like propaganda. Taxpayers should not be forced to fund political propaganda.”

“The Film Commission needs to update its processes to ensure that party-political films aren’t eligible for funding.”

“In fact, if the film is screening during the 2023 election period, it may cross the line into election advertising. Remember the infamous ‘Aroha’ posters?”

“There are other good reasons for the Government to distance itself from this film. A Hollywood-style film about such a tragic and recent event will be seen by many as exploitative. Taxpayers shouldn’t be made complicit in a production that profits from a community’s grief.”

