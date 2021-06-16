Govt Not Accepting Cheques Has Impacted Vulnerable New Zealanders, Says Brain Injury NZ

Brain Injury NZ is disheartened that government agencies and banks have stopped accepting cheques. This announcement goes alongside banks closing branches or limiting their opening hours.

Brain Injury NZ is concerned about the impact on a number of vulnerable New Zealanders as they struggle cognitively to manage their financial transactions.

People with traumatic brain injuries struggle to learn new systems, there must be a more reasonable time to transition to allow learning to happen. For many of our members electronic devices and passwords are difficult. Financially people cannot afford electronic devices and associated costs.

We ask that government agencies and businesses consider our members and other vulnerable New Zealanders when making such wide reaching decisions.

About Brain Injury NZ

Brain Injury NZ (Bl NZ) is the national body that supports 14 regional organisations around NZ. The 14 regions provide a free Liaison Service for individuals, families/whanau, or the wider community. The goal of Bl NZ is to promote awareness of brain injury in the community and nationally.

