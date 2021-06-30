Claims That Three Waters Reform Will Save Money Are Laughable
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the removal of local
democratic control over water assets and says that regional
cross subsidisation is a recipe for gold plating and higher
costs.
Reacting to the details of the reforms
announced this morning, Taxpayers’ Union Executive
Director Jordan Williams said:
“The claim this will
save ratepayer money is laughable. It will see Auckland
water users funding Rolls-Royce water treatment plants in
the far north, and force gold plated solutions onto tiny
communities. We
don’t often say Phil Goff is right, but on this, he is
bang on with his warnings.”
“Even worse, these
proposals remove the ability of ratepayers to hold the water
bodies to account. They’re going to be able to impose huge
costs, without being accountable, even indirectly, to the
communities who will pick up the bills.”
“The
proposed matrix of committee and iwi governance is a
bugger’s muddle.”
“The claim that councils will
still own the assets is worthless and true in name only.
They won’t be able to do a thing to sack or govern the
water assets local communities have paid
for.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday
“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military
Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>