Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance Welcomes New Additions To The Team.

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance

The Aotearoa Food Rescue Alliance (AFRA) is announcing two new additions to the organisation - Meghan Hughes and Gareth Hughes who will be joining the team as Co-Communication Leads, job-sharing the role.

Gareth Hughes, former Member of Parliament for the Green Party and his partner Meghan Hughes currently live on Kamau Taurua/Quarantine Island in the Otago Harbour where Meghan is the Resident Manager.

“AFRA is an organisation that has emerged from the sector’s desire to help support and advocate for food rescue organisations across Aotearoa,” says Dawn Hutchesson (General Manager, AFRA).

“We are looking forward to working with Gareth and Meghan to support food rescue groups making a difference in their communities by rescuing quality food and putting it on the table of New Zealanders who need it.”

“The food rescue sector has been profoundly impacted by COVID, and the sector has risen to meet the challenge of food security for thousands of households across the country as well as promote food sustainability and a reduction in food waste,” says Gareth Hughes.

“We are looking forward to sharing the positive stories of what food rescue groups are doing and supporting them as they grow capacity to keep delivering win-win solutions.”

