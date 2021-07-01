Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Supports Bold And Decisive Action Around Closure Of Te Oranga

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu stands behind acting CEO of Oranga Tamariki Tā Wira Gardiner, wholeheartedly supporting his bold action to close Te Oranga, the care and protection facility in Ōtautahi. The vision of Te Oranga – to restore health and wellbeing – has been found sadly lacking in the recent media exposure of experiences for tamariki living in the facility.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu Pouārahi Helen Leahy commends the decision to close the facility at the centre of the abuse investigation. “From the moment the news broke, Tā Wira’s decisive action in standing staff down, bringing in the police, commissioning an urgent inquiry and finally shutting the doors of Te Oranga has sent a powerful signal that violence is not acceptable under any circumstances, and for that we are in full support,” Ms Leahy says.

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu stands firm in their belief that accountability, transparency and cultural competency are paramount in all services carried out on behalf of the Crown, as made clear in the Public Services Act 2020. This week’s findings that staff used excessive force against a child and failed to report it are deeply disturbing, and it is appropriate that Oranga Tamariki senior leadership sought to intervene.

Ms Leahy cautions that there is still a need to ensure that the whānau involved in this incident are appropriately supported. “It is vitally important that we appreciate the whānau dynamics in any care and protection situation,” she says. “Our hope is that all of the whānau connected to the tamariki and rangatahi affected have been actively engaged with to ensure they are part of the support plan moving forward.”

Te Oranga is based in a space which has a history of 120 years of children who have experienced trauma, or neglect of some kind. The young people currently in this residence, are arguably some of the country’s most vulnerable, with a range of high and complex needs.

“We want to be confident that the safety and wellbeing of these young people will be everyone’s priority while the inevitable investigations are established,” says Ms Leahy. “Every one of these tamariki come from whānau and families who will naturally be experiencing heightened concerns over what has been exposed in the media. Whānau Ora recognises that no child should be treated in isolation; that whānau also deserve to benefit from the commitment that the reviews will ‘right the wrongs and fix the hurt.’”

“These young people matter. We must all be held to account for keeping all of our children safe, wherever they are,” says Ms Leahy. “Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is committed to supporting the safe transition process, and keeping whānau close as the changes bed in.”

 

Background

The Te Oranga facility began in 1902 as a school for girls who were neglected, needy or delinquent. In 1965 it became Kingslea Girls Training Centre, and was the sole site of Kingslea School until 2005, when the site was renovated and reopened as Te Oranga.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 