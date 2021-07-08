March Of Migrants II - Sunday, The 11th Of July 2pm

Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) are in solidarity with the Federation of Aotearoa Migrants (FAM) and will be taking to the streets again for the second March of Migrants this coming Sunday, the 11th of July in Tāmaki Makaurau.

These marches are in response to our broken immigration system.

The FAM demands are simple:

It’s been over a year and migrants are still stranded offshore - bring them back!

Give residency to those already here!

Detach visas from employers!

Allocate more resources at INZ to help with visa processing delays

United separated families - reset Immigration policy and overhaul INZ

Provide a one off amnesty for overstayers

Join us as we march this Sunday, the 11th of July. We’re meeting at 2pm at Britomart and will make our way to Aotea Square.

