Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

FGC’s Folic Acid Fortification Stance Based On The Science

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: NZ Food and Grocery Council

The New Zealand Food & Grocery Council notes the Government’s decision today to mandate the addition of folic acid to flour.

Members of FGC have been voluntarily fortifying bread for many years now.

FGC will support its members to meet the Government’s target in 2023. It will be easier to achieve coverage by fortifying bread flour rather than by batches of bread.

However, we are disappointed the Minister for Food Safety refers to FGC’s previous points as “spurious” and “misinformation” when our information presented during the debate some years ago came from some of the world’s most authoritative sources and remains a matter of record on our website.

FGC has always called for all the risks and benefits to the whole population to be taken into account because it’s always a major decision to amend a national food supply.

The information that anchored our position was drawn from two of the world’s most eminent researchers in the subject: University of Oxford University researchers Emeritus Professor David Smith (the Chair and Head of Pharmacology at Oxford from 1984 -2005), and Human Nutrition professor Dr Helga Refsum.

At the time they had around 50 papers on the topic of folic acid and had raised legitimate concerns about blanket mandatory fortification without considering all the risks. The benefits and risks associated with exposing the whole population (men, elderly, children) to increased levels of folic acid are discussed in these papers and reports.

We encouraged Ministry for Primary Industries officials to have direct, expert-to-expert discussions with them but there appeared to be no interest in this.

Prof Smith read and largely supported Professor Gluckman’s report. They had drawn on most of the same papers and conclusions. Where they differed was in their scientific opinions on the potential harms of exposing all non-targets for the fortification with the additive and the absolute numbers of potential cancers.

All other information pointed to by FGC also came from authoritative sources, including New Zealand Food Safety Authority, Food Standards Australia New Zealand, Otago University, and Parliamentary questions, where at the time the Minister for Food Safety estimated the daily intake would require 11 slices of bread.

Our caution has always been based on evidence of concerns about:

  • expected and potential over-consumption by non-target population groups, most New Zealanders, and especially children 1 to 8 years old. We were uncomfortable at the level of overconsumption by 5-8-year-olds and very concerned at the prospect of younger children being even more exposed to exceeding the upper allowable limit. This is why we encouraged the Government to consider this before any final decision.
  • the interaction of a high folate status and low vitamin B12 with respect to cognitive function
  • the impact of unmetabolised folic acid circulating in the blood. Again, our last submission to the Ministry asked that this be considered.

In our submission in 2019 we asked the Government to consider these issues, particularly relating to the overconsumption by children, elderly, men etc. The Government has announced its decision, so has clearly weighed up all potential benefits and all harms taking the whole population into account.

We’ve often made clear our support of folate and its role in nutrition. Folate is an important part of the diet, particularly for women of child-bearing age. However, commentators and government representatives often use folate and folic acid interchangeably when they are similar, but not the same. Folate, a natural B vitamin, is essential for good health. Folic acid (pteroylmonoglutamic acid) is a synthetic and most chemically stable form of folate.

It is accepted folic acid can have both positive and detrimental effects. This point was made in the Royal Society report: “2.2 Cancer The evidence suggests that folate may have both protective and detrimental health effects in relation to cancer, and its ultimate effect depends on both the level of intake (i.e. dose), and the absence or presence of precancerous lesions13 and established tumours (i.e. timing of exposure) [46]. Thus, adequate folate is essential to maintain normal function of healthy cells, but high folate levels may accelerate the growth of pre-existing tumours (Appendix 5.7.5.1).”

There’s another important issue regarding today’s decision.

The data on what New Zealanders eat is wildly out of date. The National Nutrition Survey for children was last completed in 2002, and for adults 2008. Industry, academics, and officials have been united on lobbying for a new survey. Without up-to-date information, the Government runs the risk of flying blind on critical decisions about nutrition and the food supply.

Since fortification campaigns began, folic acid has been added by the food industry to a range of other grocery products, including breakfast cereals and to bread on a voluntary basis. Between 38% - 50% of all bread, including half of packaged bread, is already fortified.

We told the Government it needed advice on how much folic acid was already in the food supply before further intervention. Prof Smith advised that with current fortification rates and blood folate levels in the New Zealand population, further benefits of mandatory fortification were likely to be marginal.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Food and Grocery Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why The J&J Vaccine Isn’t An Ideal Back-up Option, And Haiti

The news that Medsafe has given approval to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine means the government is finally putting a backup plan in place, after the series of close shaves it has been experiencing of late in getting its deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine. Around the world, Pfizer has become the preferred choice – highly efficacious in preventing serious illness and death, even against the Delta variant, and with (so far) no sign of the rare but serious side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine... More>>

 



NZ Nurses Organisation: Members Approve Three More Strikes

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says its 30,000 members working in DHBs have voted in favour of three more strikes: July 29/30 (24 hours), August 19 (8 hours), September 9/10 (24 hours). The strike ballot closed at 12 Noon today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Agrees To Establish A Consumer Data Right

The Government has agreed to establish a consumer data right framework for New Zealand, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark announced today. “Consumers should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to how their personal information is used by third parties,” David Clark said... More>>


Holidays: Matariki Holiday Dates For Next Thirty Years Announced

The Government has released the recommended dates for the Matariki public holiday for the next thirty years to give communities and businesses certainty, Acting Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Peeni Henare and Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood announced today... More>>




Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 