Hate Speech Consultation And Social Cohesion Survey
Hate speech consultation
The Ministry of Justice is consulting on proposed Hate Speech legislative controls with submissions due 6 August 2021. Their discussion document is here.
There is likely to be a diversity of views, we would aim to represent these in TINZ’ feedback.
We have set up a google doc for members & personnel to contribute to TINZ’ submission, and so that people can use this to think about the issue more.
Anyone with the link can edit.
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qCgxtciWXa1kmtcgrGf9cP8mIrYYHFg-82PzlmFFmHc/edit?usp=sharing
For
explanations and journalistic comment on what the law is
proposing, see here:
- Hate speech laws explained: what do they mean, and will they really impact on free speech?
- Everyone’s confused about the new hate speech law. Here’s what it actually says
MSD consultation survey on Social Cohesion
We also encourage you to participate in the MSD consultation survey on Social Cohesion, which is a linked element of the government’s response to the Royal Commission of inquiry into the Christchurch terror attack.
https://social-cohesion.citizenspace.com/.
Thanks for taking part in this.