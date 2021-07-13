Hate Speech Consultation And Social Cohesion Survey

Hate speech consultation

The Ministry of Justice is consulting on proposed Hate Speech legislative controls with submissions due 6 August 2021. Their discussion document is here.

There is likely to be a diversity of views, we would aim to represent these in TINZ’ feedback.

We have set up a google doc for members & personnel to contribute to TINZ’ submission, and so that people can use this to think about the issue more.

Anyone with the link can edit.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qCgxtciWXa1kmtcgrGf9cP8mIrYYHFg-82PzlmFFmHc/edit?usp=sharing

For explanations and journalistic comment on what the law is proposing, see here:



MSD consultation survey on Social Cohesion

We also encourage you to participate in the MSD consultation survey on Social Cohesion, which is a linked element of the government’s response to the Royal Commission of inquiry into the Christchurch terror attack.

https://social-cohesion.citizenspace.com/.

Thanks for taking part in this.

