Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

40th Anniversary Of 1981 Springbok Tour

Tuesday, 13 July 2021, 3:34 pm
Press Release: John Minto

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1981 Springbok Rugby Tour to New Zealand and the protests which reverberated around the world from it.

Former National Organiser for HART (Halt all Racist Tours) John Minto is traveling around the country holding meetings in all the centres which hosted the Springboks in 1981 on the actual dates of the games.

“We will be celebrating the protests against apartheid in South Africa and stepping up the campaign against apartheid in Israel” says John Minto.

The tour had a big impact in South Africa and a lasting impact in New Zealand by deepening the debate about racism in our own backyard.

The details of the public meetings along the way are on the poster pasted below.

Speaking at the meetings we have various combinations of protest leaders from 1981, former All Blacks, Iwi leaders, a former Red Squad Inspector, South Africans and Palestinians.

The meetings are public and media representatives are warmly invited to attend and report on them.

Background to apartheid in Israel:

2021 has been a turning point in the Palestinian struggle as the wider world now understands Israel as an apartheid state.

Palestinians and South Africans have always seen Israel in this light.

Nobel-Peace-Prize-winner and good friend of New Zealand, South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu has described Israeli apartheid as worse than that suffered by Black South Africans.

"I have witnessed the racially segregated roads and housing in the Holy Land that reminded me so much of the conditions we experienced in South Africa under apartheid," says Tutu.

"We could not have achieved our democracy without the help of people around the world, who through... non-violent means, such as boycotts and disinvestment, encouraged their governments and other corporate actors to reverse decades-long support for the apartheid regime"

Of Israel Tutu says the world should “Call it apartheid and boycott!”

In January this year the largest and most respected Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem released a landmark report calling Israel “A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea”. In its report B’Tselem says:

“the terms we have used in recent years to describe the situation – such as “prolonged occupation” or a “one-state reality” – are no longer adequate…

In eight pages they detail what they describe as the “four major methods the Israeli regime uses to advance Jewish supremacy”: “Immigration – for Jews only”; “Taking over land for Jews while crowding Palestinians in enclaves”; “Restriction of Palestinians’ freedom of movement” and “Denial of Palestinians’ right to political representation” and concludes:

“These accumulated measures, their pervasiveness in legislation and political practice, and the public and judicial support they receive – all form the basis for our conclusion that the bar for labelling the Israeli regime as apartheid has been met…”

“…A regime that uses laws, practices and organized violence to cement the supremacy of one group over another is an apartheid regime…”

B’Tselem was joined in April by the huge US-based, Nobel-Peace-Prize-winning organisation Human Rights Watch which released a 213-page report detailing how Israeli policies constitute “crimes of apartheid and persecution” against Palestinians.

John Minto

Former National Organiser for HART (Halt All Racist Tours)

Current National Chair PSNA (Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from John Minto on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

Air New Zealand: Announces Flights To Bring Kiwis Home From NSW

Bookings will open this morning on available Air New Zealand managed return flights to allow Kiwis to return home from New South Wales from tomorrow. These seats will be restricted to the number of spaces available in managed isolation facilities (MIQ) rooms provided by the New Zealand Government... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 