Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

WWF-New Zealand: We Need To Work With Farmers To Transition To Regenerative Farming And More Sustainable Land Use

Friday, 16 July 2021, 2:17 pm
Press Release: WWF

For generations, farming has been the backbone of our economy and well-being. However, this has come at a cost to our rivers, air, and climate. Biodiversity underpins a healthy environment, and unfortunately, our Aotearoa’s biodiversity is in crisis. 76% of our fresh water fish are threatened with extinction, two-thirds of our rivers are unswimmable and high in nitrates, only 10% of our wetlands remain, farm emissions are not consistently managed, and more than 4000 of our native species are endangered.

New Zealand spends more of Earth’s natural resources than it can regenerate in a single year. In fact, in order to keep up with current demand, New Zealand would need 1.7 Earths. No business or government could survive operating in this kind of deficit. Neither can nature.

This isn't a political issue, nor a blame game. It's about how we work together to support each other to future proof our economy, while protecting and enhancing our natural environment.

Right now, we have choices to help find the best way forward to ensure we are living within our ecological resources but this window is closing. If we don’t change within this decade, Earth will force our hand and these choices will be gone. Farmers are already feeling the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss. From extreme weather events, to high nitrates in our waterways, and depleted land, they are among the first to feel the repercussions of our actions and growing compliance costs.

However, there some farmers within Aotearoa who see this as an opportunity and are now practicing regenerative farming, which is being ever demanded by consumers, and transitioning to a more sustainable land use.

It’s not just up to farmers to solve our biodiversity crisis. It’s up to all of us and we each have a role to play. WWF-New Zealand is supportive of the Interim Climate Change Commission and the Zero Carbon Bill which received support from both sides of the House. WWF believes we need to help farmers by developing practical based solution tools. We also want to encourage and support farming practices that help restore our waterways, regenerate our soils and biodiversity, and through sound scientific rigour measure and reduce emissions on farms.

Together, it’s possible to live in harmony with nature to ensure a future for all of us.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WWF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist

Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>

 


Government: Support For Water Reforms, Jobs And Growth

The Government today announced a $2.5 billion package to support local government transition through the reforms to New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services. The package will also stimulate local economies while creating jobs and unlocking infrastructure for housing... More>>

ALSO:


The Conversation: Four In Five New Zealanders Plan To Get Vaccinated, But Many People Want More Information About Vaccine Safety

New Zealanders’ intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine is at its highest since last year, at 81% of the adult population, according to our latest research. Ministry of Health surveys, which have been tracking public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines since last year, also confirm the potential uptake has increased to 80% in May, up from 77% in April and 69% in March this year... More>>


REINZ: June Data: House Prices Continue To Rise Across The Country, Defying Expectations

Median prices for residential property across New Zealand increased by 28.7% from $637,000 in June 2020 to $820,000 in June 2021, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), source of the most complete and accurate real estate data in New Zealand... More>>


BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Exporters Can Check Out But No Guarantee They Can Return

Exporters’ trying to sustain essential trade and supply chains are in no man’s land, able to travel offshore but not return, blocked by the MIQ booking system which randomly throws up spots, gobbled up within seconds by gamers or people paid to sit hitting refresh round the clock despite assurances that 10 per cent of the 4,000 available rooms are allocated for critical business... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 