Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

GHG Reducing Solutions Already Out There

Wednesday, 28 July 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Road Transport Forum

Wins can be made right now to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from road freight transport, says Road Transport Forum (RTF) chief executive Nick Leggett.

In its submission on Increasing the use of biofuels in transport, the RTF says the Government should be more decisive and fast acting in enabling tangible progress on reducing GHG.

"Instead of waiting for the perfect heavy truck to be produced that meets their view of decarbonisation - which could be years away and is still largely, in fantasy land - the Government could be acting now with solutions that actually exist to reduce GHG," Leggett says.

"Acting now will impact what measures need to be taken in future and will enable the existing trucks to be used, rather than have to be scrapped at some point, which is surely the best environmental solution.

"We have previously pointed out to the Government that biodiesel is a solution that could and should be available, and has been used in parts of Europe for several years.

"There are a number of approaches, particularly with fuel and driving, that could be implemented in the short term to reduce emissions. These include fuel efficient driver training, reducing aerodynamic drag, speed management, tyre pressure management, and scheduling and despatch software solutions to reduce travel.

"The industry has suggested such measures in numerous discussion papers and we are getting increasingly frustrated that, rather than get after some tangible returns, the Government appears to continue with some fundamentally flawed policy idealisms and search for an unobtainable nirvana.

"New Zealand’s trucks will move to using fossil fuel alternatives once those alternatives are available via reliable long-term supply, meet performance standards, and are cost competitive. Ultimately the market should decide the direction.

"It may be electric, hydrogen, biofuels, or a combination of all three, plus other solutions. But a full electric and/or hydrogen truck fleet, with reliable energy supply throughout the country, is a long, long way off.

"We believe the Government should provide support to industry wide and sector led initiatives, rather than its tendency to develop its own ideas or support niche products. This is not an area we can put all the eggs in one basket.

"The vast majority of expertise on the feasibility and viability of transport innovation lies within the market and transport sector leadership groups, not with Government," Leggett says.

The RTF submission to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment can be found here.

About Road Transport Forum New Zealand (RTF)

RTF provides unified national representation for several regional trucking associations. RTF members include Road Transport Association NZ, National Road Carriers, and NZ Trucking Association. The affiliated representation of the RTF is about 3,000 individual road transport companies which in turn, operate 16-18,000 trucks involved in road freight transport, as well as companies that provide services allied to road freight transport.

The road freight transport industry employs 32,868 people (2.0% of the workforce), has a gross annual turnover of $6 billion, and transports 93% of the total tonnes of freight moved in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Road Transport Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Uncanny Valley Of Tokyo 2020

For all involved, this year’s Olympic Games have called for a willing suspension of anxiety. For now at least, the displays of skill and agility have been compelling enough to muffle some of the previous misgivings about the wisdom of asking athletes from all corners of the world to converge in one place in the middle of a pandemic, and at the height of a Tokyo summer... More>>



ALSO:


 
 


Child Poverty Action Group: Poverty Burden For Children Increased Due To Government Neglect - New Report

Poverty, inequity, homelessness and food insecurity are among the burdens which increased for tamariki Māori and other children in the first year of Covid-19 - partially due to Government neglect... More>>

Government: Cabinet Accepts Turkish Authorities’ Request For The Managed Return Of Three NZ Citizens

Cabinet has agreed to the managed return of a New Zealand citizen and her two young children from Turkey, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The three have been in immigration detention in Turkey since crossing the border from Syria earlier this year... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Quarantine Free Travel With Australia Suspended

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the Covid situation there worsens, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

ALSO:


NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 