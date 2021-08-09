Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

IPCC Climate Report Must Spur Urgent Nature-based Solutions

Monday, 9 August 2021, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Forest and Bird

Forest & Bird is calling for the Government to progress nature-based solutions to climate change ahead of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report, due out today. 

“If we help the natural world, our forests, waterways and oceans will help us keep a liveable planet,” says Forest & Bird Chief Executive Kevin Hague.

“Nature-based climate solutions are practical, achievable, and will help us solve the climate and biodiversity crises together."

Forest & Bird says there are five key actions the Government should take to tackle climate change in its Emissions Reduction Plan, which is due before the end of the year:

  • Removing fossil fuels from our energy system and stopping new coal mines
  • Bringing agriculture into the emissions trading scheme
  • Expanding control and eradication of browsing pests like deer, goats, pigs, wallabies, and possums
  • Protecting, restoring, and re-establishing native forests and wetlands to store more carbon
  • Restoring carbon stocks in the sea by protecting mangroves, kelp beds, and the sea floor

“Actions the Government could take right now include stopping new coal mines, protecting our forests by controlling browsing pests; restoring peat wetlands; and protecting blue carbon by ending practices like bottom trawling.” 

The IPCC report on the physical science of climate change and its impacts is the first big report in eight years. It is expected to provide clarity and urgency on soaring temperatures, rising seas, and extreme weather. 

“The stark reality is that unless we reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, we are heading for mass extinctions and unlivable world. This report should lead to renewed urgency for action,” says Mr Hague.

Forest & Bird is calling on the Government to end new or expanded coal mines, to avoid locking us in to high-emissions for decades to come, and has backed a Ministry for the Environment report which shows food production methods must change

“Any calls for delays or exceptions by industry laggards are putting the whole planet in danger. There is no more time for excuses – we need to cut emissions now,” says Mr Hague. 

“While the first step is to cut emissions, we also have to increase nature’s ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This isn’t just a matter of planting more trees, we have to protect and restore our existing carbon sinks – wetlands, blue carbon, shrublands, mangroves, and existing forests.” 

A report released by Forest & Bird this year shows better control of browsing pests could sequester a huge amount of extra carbon in our forests, while other information shows restoring peat wetlands could be a secret weapon in solving climate change. 

“Nature can help us stabilise the climate, but only if we protect it,” adds Mr Hague.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest and Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We’re Punching Above Our Weight, And Should We Care?

According to Pierre De Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games, the Olympic ideal was not about “winning, but fighting well. Life is not conquering, but fighting well.” True to that ideal, young people from all over the world do still congregate together once every four years to compete peacefully against each other... More>>



 
 


National Party Board: Goodfellow Re-elected As President, National Welcomes New Board Members
The National Party is pleased to announce our members have elected Jannita Pilisi, David Ryan, Stefan Sunde and Sylvia Wood to the Board of the National Party, joining Peter Goodfellow, Rachel Bird, Matt Doocey and Hon Judith Collins in the Party’s leadership... More>>

ALSO:


National: Government Needs To Clear Up Energy Uncertainty

News that Refining New Zealand shareholders have voted to shift Marsden Point to an import only terminal adds further uncertainty to New Zealand’s energy future, National’s Energy and Resources spokesperson Barbara Kuriger says... More>>

ALSO:


Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 