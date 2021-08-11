Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Arming Police Will Start Arms Race That Everyone Loses: COLFO

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 1:55 pm
Press Release: NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners

If the Police Association is successful in its constant agitation for Police to carry firearms at all times, it will trigger an arms race and greater violence with criminals that will also result in harm to ordinary citizens, says the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO).

The Police Association’s latest effort in its long-running media campaign to arm Police was a member survey last week which it used to claim most members (73%) wanted to be armed.

COLFO Spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack said today that the nation’s firearm owners were concerned that violence and arms use would escalate if Police were armed with the express intention of deploying them under pressure against citizens.

“The Police Association’s objective will, according to international experience, not reduce Police deaths but will increase the number of innocent citizens injured or killed than if Police remained unarmed[1].

“Arming Police is likely to change the manner of Police interaction with the community[2], and to change the criminal attitude to encounters with Police.

“International evidence supports that the amount of violence increases with the escalation of Police weapons, making everyone, Police included, less safe. This significantly impacts marginalised communities and further places the growing number of New Zealanders who suffer from mental health challenges in danger.”

“More criminals will carry firearms to even the playing field.”

Devereux-Mack said the arming of each Police officer safely would be almost impossible because of the high standard necessary for peacetime use of weapons in, and on the public.

“Rules covering our members to use firearms for hunting and sports are onerous, but standards for the use of firearms against citizens require an order of capability beyond most people.

“It is unlikely that every Police officer could manage the handling requirements, nor could Police afford to give officers the amount of range time and anti-bias training they would need to be effective under the extreme pressure of deploying their weapons in the field.”

“The result is a more dangerous environment for everyone. In this instance we support the stance taken by Minister Poto Williams, and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster against the general arming of our police. We advocate that the Police focus its efforts on disarming criminals rather than starting an arms race where everyone loses,” Devereux-Mack said.

 

[1]Examples: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6080222/ & https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/vio.2019.0020

[2] https://www.marketwatch.com/story/ex-cop-militarization-of-local-police-leads-to-more-law-enforcement-violence-against-citizens-2020-06-02

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Council Of Licensed Firearms Owners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Power Purposefully Turned Off To Reduce Load On Network

Electricity demand reached an all-time high tonight, causing blackouts to some parts of the country, Transpower says. Thousands of people in the central North Island have been left with no power after lines company Unison responded to Transpower's plea to lessen the burden on the network.... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 