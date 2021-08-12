Primary Production Committee Workforce Inquiry Opens For Public Submissions

The Primary Production Committee has opened for public submissions on its inquiry into the future of the workforce needs in the primary industries of New Zealand.

The aim of the inquiry—which was initiated in March 2021—is to look into issues about the future of workforce needs in the growing food and fibre industries, and what they will look like in the short, medium and long-term future, as we continue to innovate and develop new technologies.

In the 52nd Parliament, the committee opened a briefing about vocational training in agriculture. The issues raised during the briefing will feed into the broader inquiry.

So far, the committee has invited stakeholders within the industry to make submissions. It has heard submissions from Telford - Southern Institute of Technology, DairyNZ, Horticulture NZ, and the Forestry Industry Contractors Association, and others with an interest in the future of the primary industries workforce.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the inquiry by midnight on 23 September 2021.

For more details about the inquiry:

