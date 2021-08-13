New Govt Funding Shows Strong Support For Community Housing Providers (CHPs)

The announcement that the Government is making funding available in the early stages of new community housing developments is an endorsement of the work the sector is doing, says the CE of one of the country’s leading CHPs.

Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust (ŌCHT) Chief Executive, Cate Kearney, says being able to access up-front funding in the early stages of new build developments should help bring on more public housing at pace.

“ŌCHT is focused on improving our current homes as well as building new, warm, dry and efficient to run homes for those who need them most. The ninety-home community in Brougham Street is a good example of what can be achieved when there are strong relationships with build partners and a focus on new supply of homes,” she says.

The Brougham Street development was the biggest NGO community housing building project of its kind in New Zealand.

Ms Kearney says it is pleasing to see the Governments support of the Community Housing sector being shown in such a tangible way, and responding to requests from the sector itself.

“They are definitely listening and there’s no doubt that this funding will make a difference to what CHPs can achieve. It’s also very encouraging to hear the Minister reiterate in her announcement that “CHPs have an integral role to play in delivering public housing and often bring strong community connections, knowledge and expertise in delivering housing for New Zealanders in need”.”

ŌCHT aims to build at least 100 new homes a year, and since the beginning of 2020 has completed 143. The Trust is currently building 33 new homes at Coles Place in St Albans, and 37 at Gowerton Place in Richmond.

