Media Release Correction - Greyhound Trainer Fined For Striking His Dog
Friday, 13 August 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: SAFE
Last week Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan accepted The
Greyhound Protection League of New Zealand’s 37,700
signature-strong petition, calling for a ban on greyhound
racing in New Zealand.
SAFE's media release earlier
this morning incorrectly stated that it was SAFE's petition.
The Greyhound Protection League started the petition, and
SAFE has been supporting it since November
2020.
© Scoop Media
