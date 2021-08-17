You can’t beat COVID with art therapy

The Government’s appropriation of COVID-19 response funds for ‘creative spaces’ shows how bizarre its ‘Arts and Culture COVID Recovery Programme’ has become, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke “Creative NZ began spending its $374 million COVID fund by giving grants to art projects that could be progressed during lockdown. Many of the projects were of dubious value, but at least there was a clear link to the pandemic.”

“Now Creative NZ is just taking the piss. They’ve announced $17 million for ‘creative spaces’ so wannabe artists can ‘build up their confidence and self-esteem’ and gain ‘a sense of fulfilment’.”

“Sorry to say it, but art therapy is not an established cure for COVID-19. Nor does art therapy work as an economic response to the pandemic when there are more vital projects in health and infrastructure.”

“If the Government really wants to throw hundreds of millions of dollars at art projects, so be it – but at least drop the pretence that this has anything to do with the pandemic. This is simply a slush fund to reward a special interest group.”

The full list of 'creative spaces' grants can be viewed here.



