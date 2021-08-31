Extend emergency benefits for temporary visa holders!
Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty
Today emergency benefits for temporary visa holders runs
out, leaving people and families relying on this without any
income support.
“The government has the capacity to
extend this to ensure that everyone is part of the team of 5
million and can participate in the level 4 lockdown. We
shouldn’t have to continuously justify why people are
deserving of these supports - they are basic human rights”
says Auckland Action Against Poverty Coordinator Brooke Pao
Stanley.
“It’s already been so hard for people and
families who have been separated, who have been living
without any assurances of having their visas extended, who
have had to prove that they’re leaving the country to
access this emergency benefit” says Federation of Aotearoa
Migrants spokesperson Anu Kaloti.
International students
are also left ineligible for income support and have been
told to contact their own embassies. We’re happy to take
their money when it suits us, but then deny them support
when they need it most.
It’s likely that we’re going
to be living with rolling lockdowns because of the Delta
variant, so why not ensure that we create a robust and
strong support system moving forward for all of us? With
rolling lockdowns we’re going to see the same issues
resurface and we shouldn’t expect people to deal with such
injustice ever.
We’re asking for emergency benefits to
be extended, and to remove barriers to these people
accessing work and income support during this period.
