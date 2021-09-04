More Support For Those Who Leave And Those That Stay - Afghanistan

3 September 2021

New Zealand’s aid charities are supporting their local partners working on the ground in Afghanistan, so people can still access food, find safe shelter and get the help they need.

At the same time the New Zealand government must play its part;

At least double aid to Afghanistan to support local organisations

Increase humanitarian aid for surrounding countries taking in refugees now

Welcome at least 1000- 1500 Afghan refugees in this year’s current refugee intake, over and above the current Refugee Resettlement Quota, for those at most immediate risk

Expedite visa processing of both Refugee Family Support Category Visa and Critical Purpose Visas for those with a connection to New Zealand

Support the reunification of families.

“We have a strong Afghan community of about 6000 people here already. These are Afghan New Zealanders who are standing by to support the integration of refugees now,” says Council for International Development’s (CID) Director, Josie Pagani.

“Communities across New Zealand will step up again - just as they did to offer homes to 750 Syrian families fleeing civil war in 2015.”

The Community Sponsorship Programme, introduced at the time had widespread support because it allowed community organisations, church groups, and local governments to privately sponsor Syrian families, in addition to the official quota of refugees.

Last year New Zealand’s refugee quota increased from 1000 to 1500, although with closed borders this cap has not been reached. More than 18 million people in Afghanistan are now dependent on aid. 600,000 people have fled their homes in the last few weeks.



The CID website has a list of New Zealand charities supporting local Afghan organisations now.

All charities listed are CID members, and signatories to the CID Code of Conduct which means you can trust in the accountability processes of these aid organisations to get funds to where they are most needed.

