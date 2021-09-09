Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Dunne Speaks: When MBIE calls the tune ...

Thursday, 9 September 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: Peter Dunne

I began my working career, straight out of university, in the old Department of Trade and Industry, in the division that looked after import licensing. In those days, any business wishing to import goods had to first obtain an import licence from the government. Very junior officials, like me at that time, were making major decisions about the raw materials and consumer products businesses were allowed to import. We were supposed to be following the policies set out in the government’s annual Import Licensing Schedule, but really we were guided by officials’ sketchy judgement of whether such goods were actually necessary or whether there were already alternatives available in New Zealand.

Our superiors had little more real-world experience than we did. Most of them had joined the public service straight from school and were focused on seeing out their forty years’ service before they could claim their pension. Over the intervening years, punctuated for some by war service, they had risen to the lofty heights of the lower middle management positions they held when I joined.

They resented the younger more educated graduates now working for them. (I remember once using the phrase “we face difficult economic challenges” in a draft Cabinet paper, only to have one of my superiors cross it out and replace it with “because we are in tight times” which he said sounded less academic.) They overcame their shortcomings and resentments through the exercise of petty power, so ran the system as though it was their own personal fiefdom. The consequence was inefficiency, inconsistency, and low-level corruption. Yet their influence was pervasive – when one of them was put on trial for corruption, the case had to be abandoned because, despite three attempts, it proved impossible to select a jury of people who did not know him.

When I joined the Department, I was a committed protectionist, believing that controlling imports the way we were was the right thing for New Zealand. But after a few months of seeing the system at work and having on an almost weekly basis visits from senior business leaders begging the likes of this fresh-faced official for import licences so they could carry on or expand their businesses, I realised its folly and became the ardent supporter of free trade and open markets I remain today.

One of my earliest pleasures in politics came less than a decade later when as the Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Trade and Industry I was part of abolishing the old import licensing system once and for all. Import licensing, which had first been introduced in 1936 by the first Labour Government as a foreign exchange control measure during the Depression, and the bureaucratic practices that went with it, had well and truly served their purpose just on fifty years later!

I was reminded of all this again when I saw advice from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) – the modern version of the old Department of Trade and Industry – about how businesses can operate during the current Covid19 lockdowns. In language too eerily reminiscent of the import licensing days MBIE has said that construction sector manufacturers will need a high degree of evidence before they can be permitted to resume production. They have gone on to say, “This may include evidence of how the building products are a critical component of residential construction, evidence of there being limited building product supply in New Zealand, and evidence of health and safety measures in place to minimise the risk of Covid19 transmission.”

The thought that major building and construction industry players are having to go cap in hand to junior officials in MBIE to plead their case to be allowed to resume business seems like import licensing all over again. The sole concern here should be whether it is safe for a business to reopen in a Covid19 environment. There should be nothing more to it than that.

It is most certainly not for MBIE to decide whether this product or that is necessary or desirable. Junior government officials, often with little life experience, making major decisions about when and how significant businesses can operate seems just as ludicrous now as it was when I was doing import licensing. And it will surely prove to be just as an inept and uneven approach. The best people to understand business conditions and the demand for specialist goods and services are those involved in the businesses themselves, not an official with no direct business experience sitting behind a desk in Wellington, or, now more likely, working comfortably from home.

One of the major reasons for import licensing’s ultimate failure was that the assumption and practices which underpinned its administration fell out of step and way behind current business practice of the day. Yesterday’s solutions were no longer fit for purpose for dealing with today’s challenges. Yet setting up a business continuity licensing regime, which is effectively what is occurring at present, run by faceless officials with no practical experience is the modern equivalent of the failed import licensing system.

MBIE’s approach, endorsed by Ministers, amounts to subtle re-regulation of the business sector in a way not seen since Muldoonism of the late 1970s and early 1980s. In line with the axiom, “history repeats itself”, it is likely to be just as spectacular a failure and will have eventually to be unwound and balance restored. But given that the current government seems to think that anything that happened before it came to office in 2017 is ancient history and therefore not worth taking any notice of, that is likely to be some time away.

In the meantime, do not get your hopes up for an early start to that building project or home renovation you may have been planning post lockdown. Like Little Britain’s computer, MBIE says “no”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Peter Dunne on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 8/9: Level 2, 855 Cases


15 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 210 cases have recovered in Auckland and 8 in Wellington, and over 4 million doses of Vaccine have been administered... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist


Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>



 
 

Ombudsman: OIA complaints rise in six months
The figures show the Chief Ombudsman received 722 complaints about Official Information Act (OIA) decisions during this period. This was up 8 per cent on the 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020 period during which 667 complaints were received. The Chief Ombudsman also received 183 complaints about Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) responses in the first half of this year... More>>



Government: Invests in scientific research to boost economy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>


Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 