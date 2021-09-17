Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSA Nurses and MERAS Midwives settle pay talks

Friday, 17 September 2021, 3:00 pm
Press Release: District Health Boards

District Health Boards are pleased to announce settlements have been reached in bargaining with PSA Nurses and with midwives covered by the MERAS – the Midwifery Employee Representation & Advisory Service.

Spokesperson Dale Oliff says DHBs have been working closely with both unions on a broad range of workforce concerns, as well as a significant pay offer.

“This is tremendous news for all those involved and testament to the hard work of the representatives from the teams involved.

“Nurses and midwives are an integral part of the health team, and this settlement reflects the importance of their roles.

“The increases to pay rates are the same as the offer made to NZNO, with specific safe staffing and other elements particular to PSA mental health and public health nurses, and MERAS midwives.

“It also includes significant advances based on the anticipated pay equity settlements we’re working through with each of the unions. They are expected to wrap up before the end of the year”

Ms Oliff says the MECA offers are both within the approved DHB financial mandates and the Government’s employment relations expectations for the public sector.

“Tackling the system-wide challenges facing the health system needs the collaboration and cooperation of the Government, the Ministry of Health, DHBs as well as nurses, midwives and other health professionals who care for our communities.

“These agreements are part of creating an environment where we can attract, develop and retain nurses and midwives, and bargaining is part of the process to address matters important to our health professionals,” says Ms Oliff.

“With these negotiations settled we can move forward on the important work required in the sector, and especially further implementing the requirements around safety in care that have been agreed.”

