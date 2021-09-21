Yet Another Greyhound Tests Positive For Prohibited Substances In Christchurch
Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 2:43 pm
Press Release: SAFE
In a judgement released this week by the Racing Integrity
Board, Craig Roberts was fined $2,000 after his dog Willene
Bale tested positive for Ketoprofen at Addington Raceway in
July 2021.
This is the third time one of Roberts’
dogs had tested positive for banned substances.
Racing
Minister Grant Robertson recently put the greyhound racing
industry formally on notice telling the industry, "either
make the improvements needed or risk closure."
SAFE
spokesperson Will Appelbe said immediate closure of the
industry is needed to protect these dogs.
"The
Government has just released a scathing review of the
industry, and yet dogs are still testing positive for
drugs," said Appelbe.
"When you add this to the raft
of injuries last week in Whanganui, it’s obvious that as
long as the industry is operating dogs are at
risk."
At a racing meet last Wednesday, six dogs were
injured at the Whanganui greyhound racing track. Two of the
dogs suffered broken legs, with a third suspected. Two of
the dogs are undergoing x-rays to confirm their
injuries.
"History has shown that the greyhound racing
industry is incapable of making the improvements required
from this most recent review."
"It’s unacceptable to
treat dogs this way. Until the Government bans greyhound
racing dogs will continue to
suffer."
© Scoop Media
