Licensing Changes Not Enough To Get Kiwis Moving

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 8:49 am
Press Release: Driving Change Network

Proposed changes to extend the renewal period of drivers licenses will do little to support Kiwis to become fully licensed, says Driving Change Network national coordinator Wendy Robertson.

“Urgent action is needed to help the estimated 70,000 to 90,000 New Zealanders struggling to access the licensing system, or those people who have stalled part way through,” Robertson says.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is proposing changes to allow learner and restricted car and motorcycle licenses to be validated for 10 years when renewed – doubling the current five-year-limit.

Capping license validity at five years was introduced in 2014 to encourage drivers to progress to their full license. However, Robertson says this isn’t occurring, and the issue of drivers ‘pooling’ on their learners and restricted licenses remains prevalent.

“Successive governments haven’t done enough to address the underlying issue,” Robertson says. “The five year cap doesn’t address any of the barriers preventing people from moving through the licensing system.”

In 2019, a two year extension on expiring licenses was granted while the Government searched for a solution.

“There has been no action since then. This latest extension is a band-aid fix,” Robertson says.

Access to a suitable vehicle, a licensed driver to learn from, the cost of lessons and the test itself are all barriers people face in our current licensing system.

“In order for things to change, the system needs to change.”

Driving Change Network wants the Government to fund community driver education providers to support schools by delivering driver education and training programmes. Currently, driver education training isn’t part of the curriculum and although some schools provide a driver education and training programmes, there is no official guidance about how to carry it out.

“Inclusion in school curriculum will ensure all young New Zealanders have equitable access to quality training resulting in road safety benefits for everyone,” Robertson says.

It will also increase accessibility for those low income students who face barriers to progressing through the Graduated Driver Licensing System – the very people who most need assistance.

“Making bold changes to the system would help thousands of Kiwis move towards a better future,” Robertson says.

“Tinkering around the edges won’t be enough. We need to work together to help people get their licence. The benefits are not just for them – they are for everyone.”

