Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PAPA Statement On Tactical Response Model

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 5:12 pm
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

People Against Prisons Aotearoa (PAPA) is concerned about the Police’s announcement of its new Tactical Response Model (TRM).

The TRM would see 200 more officers with Armed Offender Squad training. According to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, these officers will have “immediate access” to firearms.

“This is a step in the wrong direction,” says PAPA spokesperson Jean Su’a. “If this model ends up with Police responding to more incidents with guns, people will die.”

PAPA is frustrated about the lack of information contained in the announcement today. “The Police have decided to release as little information as possible about the new armed police model. Because of the public backlash to the rollout of the Armed Response Teams last year, the Police are trying to avoid scrutiny,” says Su’a.

“We need to know now if this will end up with more cops on the street with guns. Poor, Māori and Pacific communities know that cops with guns are a threat to our lives.”

“More cops with guns means more dead brown kids.”

PAPA is concerned that the Government is introducing American-style policing by stealth. “American cops have a long and prolific history of murdering vulnerable people with impunity. We don’t want to see the same thing in Aotearoa,” says Su’a.

“You can’t fight fire with fire. Increasing the presence of armed Police will only escalate the climate of violence within our communities, and for the police.”

“We need a more intelligent way to respond to these types of situations than just making it easier for cops to have guns. This is not the way to make our communities safer.”

PAPA is heavily criticising the lack of public consultation on this. “The communities most affected by this have not been properly included in this conversation around safety,” says Su’a.

“The Police have chosen not to release enough information about this for the public to give informed feedback. This is a case of the Police shooting first and asking questions later.”

PAPA is concerned about the increased risk of harm that the rollout of the TRM implies. “We demand that the Police disclose the details of this model so Māori and Pacific communities know how fearful we need to be about armed cops in our neighbourhoods.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from People Against Prisons Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 21/9: 1,108 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses


23 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 818 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact


Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>



 
 

Green Party: Kiwis Overseas Must Be Allowed To Vote Next Year
New Zealanders stranded overseas should be allowed to vote in next year’s local government elections and the 2023 general election, the Green Party said today. “The reality of this pandemic is lots of people cannot renew their voting rights when they are home as they normally would... More>>



Government: Keeping our Police safe to keep our communities safe
The Government is committed to keeping our frontline police officers safe, so they in turn can keep New Zealanders safe – with one of the largest investments in frontline safety announced by Police Minister Poto Williams at the Police College today... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Returns To Parliament
The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill has returned to Parliament for its second reading in an important step towards giving enforcement agencies greater power to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 