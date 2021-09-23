NZMA Welcomes Health System Board Appointments
Thursday, 23 September 2021, 10:34 am
Press Release: NZMA
The groups chosen to lead New Zealand’s health system
into the future are a blend of expertise, wisdom and
foresight, the New Zealand Medical Association
says.
NZMA Chair Dr Alistair Humphrey said he welcomes
the news of the Board appointments, and looks forward to
working with the leaders of the Māori Health Authority and
Health New Zealand.
“They are outstanding
individuals who will bring both experience and fresh ideas
to the table,” Dr Humphrey said.
“We already have
close ties to many of the appointees and anticipate building
positive relationships with them all.
“They will be
aware of the challenges ahead of them – dealing with these
challenges will require courage and the ability to listen to
communities and health workers at the coal face. We look
forward to working with Health New Zealand and the Māori
Health Authority to improve health outcomes for all New
Zealanders.”
Dr Humphrey said it was imperative to
address inequities in the health system, the work of the
Māori Health Authority will be essential in this
regard.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Find more from NZMA
on InfoPages.
Covid-19, 21/9: 1,108 Overall Cases, 4,800,000+ Vaccine Doses
23 new cases have been discovered in Auckland, which has moved to Level 3 as of Tuesday night. 818 of the Auckland cases have recovered alongside all of the Wellington cases... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Canada’s Election, And The AUKUS Defence Pact
Yesterday, Canada held an election in which everyone lost, including the voters. After holding its most expensive ( $C600 million) election campaign ever, the result was Groundhog Day, with the five main parties getting almost exactly the same number of seats as they did last time around, in 2019. Same overall result too: Liberals leader and PM Justin Trudeau will once again be leading a minority government... More>>