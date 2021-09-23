Federation Of Primary Health Welcomes Todays Board Announcements

“Another positive step forward”.

That’s how the Chair of New Zealand’s [1]peak body for [2]Primary Care, Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa (FPHANZ), has reacted to the board announcements from the Government today.

Steve Chadwick says FPHANZ is looking forward to working with both Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority, as long overdue changes are made to our health system.

“The Federation understands, as we move forward with the proposed health reforms, how important it is to successfully integrate the primary health system. Our primary healthcare has always been key to the success of the New Zealand health system,” she says.

Ms Chadwick adds that it is pleasing to hear the Health Minister, Andrew Little, reiterate today the importance of New Zealanders being able to have equitable access to healthcare to live longer, with the best possible quality of life, no matter who they are or where they live.

The Simpson Report released last year, identified four main themes, the first noted as “Ensuring consumers, whānau and communities are at the heart of the system”.

“What is absolutely critical to this step change in health working successfully is that local primary health care providers all have shared goals in delivering core services which are based on the needs and priorities of local communities. That means putting people at the centre of the system and FPHANZ is behind that 100 per cent,” she says.

The Federation says this bodes well as Mr Little made clear today that members of the new boards, share a dedication to improve the country’s health and wellbeing with a strong community focus.

“The announcement today is a positive step forward as we all focus on improving the health system for all New Zealanders,” says Ms Chadwick.

