Dr Jan Wright To Feature At 'Can We Have Clean, Cheap, Reliable Energy?' On Wed 6 Oct

Former Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Dr Jan Wright, and representatives from Meridian and Orion are some of the expert speakers set to take the stage at ‘Can we have clean, cheap, reliable energy?’ on Wednesday 6 October, 6-7.30pm.

People can attend this free event in person at the Christchurch City Council Function Room or online, but registrations are required via Humanitix.

Presented by Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making in conjunction with the Christchurch City Council, this event is one of five Christchurch Conversations exploring how the city can achieve its climate goals. The series is aimed at increasing engagement and awareness of climate change in the broader population.

On Wednesday night, the speakers present a range of strategies for adapting our energy systems to meet increased demand in a changing climate - from the big levers to the domestic sphere.

They explore how we can keep our homes comfortable and the country running while reducing emissions, while also addressing affordability.

The event kicks off with presentations before opening up to a panel discussion.

From Dr Jan Wright’s talk on ‘Decarbonising NZ’s energy system – the big picture’ through to the challenges facing lines companies, an introduction to solar panels at home and energy hardship, ‘Can we have clean, cheap, reliable energy?’ offers up steps for leaving fossil fuels behind.

Under Level 2 COVID restrictions, there are limited places available for this free event at the Christchurch City Council Function Room. Those that miss out are invited to join the conversation online.

Registrations via Humanitix are essential and Level 2 guidelines will be followed.

For more information, visit https://teputahi.org.nz/.

For registrations, visit: https://events.humanitix.com/can-we-have-clean-cheap-reliable-energy

© Scoop Media

