Home Detention For Road-rage Shooter Dangerously Out Of Touch



“A sentence of home detention for Dekota Simpson who fired a shotgun at, and hit, a young family’s car during a ten-minute road-rage incident is as dangerous as it is out of touch,” says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“It is any wonder our streets are becoming more and more violent with the exponential use of firearms when we have ridiculously light sentences like this.”

“We have just had a road rage incident end in someone being attacked and killed with an axe – it was only a matter of luck that no one in this young family was killed.”

“Simpson was originally given a jail term but now has been quashed and replaced with home detention by home detention – because apparently too much weight was given to the firing of the shotgun.”

“What is most concerning is the decision by the judge solely focused on the so-called importance of Simpson’s rehabilitation and reintegration and avoiding prison as far as is possible.”

“If there was any example of how offender-centric our justice system has become this has just been put in highlights.”

“Where is the consideration for the safety of the community? Holding the offender to account for their life-threatening and dangerous actions? Or even just a sentence as a basic deterrent?”

"With the exponential increase in numbers of firearms incidents in our community it is simply unbelievable that the initial jail term hasn't been upheld," says Mr Ball.

“If our system truly believes that sentencing someone to an equivalent of a ‘level three lockdown’ provides any justice or accountability, then we are destined to see violence, guns, and deaths on our streets continue to explode.”

