Discussion Document On The Digital Strategy Aotearoa

Infrastructure New Zealand welcomes the release of the New Zealand Digital Strategy discussion document, but is concerned it is missing key elements.

Infrastructure New Zealand General Manager Claire Edmondson says a national digital strategy is long overdue. The last was the 2005 Digital Strategy, updated in 2008 to Digital Strategy 2.0.

“Technology, and the way we use it, has advanced rapidly and will continue to. The discussion document is a start, but there is a lot that seems to be missing.

“The discussion document has a heavy focus on connectivity and how we use it, and inclusion. That’s good, but a national digital strategy needs to recognise that digital technology is a means to an end, not an end in itself – it needs to drive economic growth and development and leverage every opportunity.

“Digital technology is already playing a significant role in infrastructure solutions. It is vital the strategy details how New Zealand can harness digital technology opportunities, including how digital infrastructure can help address New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit and contribute to environmental outcomes.

We’ll be making a submission to ensure it covers all the bases and remains fit-for-purpose into the future. We’ll be keen to see an implementation plan and monitoring framework to ensure the strategy is meaningful and outcomes based, as opposed to yet another plan that isn’t realistic.”

“We’re keen to agree a partnership approach with the Government for the adoption and implementation of a national digital strategy, and to that end, hosted discussions with Hon Dr David Clark earlier this year.

“Now more than ever, how New Zealand finds its way in the digital world is vital to our future success. With the rise of working from home and the contribution digital technologies can make to mitigating the impact of climate change, there are significant consequences if we get this wrong”.

About Infrastructure New Zealand

Infrastructure New Zealand is New Zealand’s peak industry body for the infrastructure sector. We promote best practice in national infrastructure development through research, advocacy and public and private sector collaboration. Our members come from diverse sectors across New Zealand and include infrastructure service providers, investors and operators.

© Scoop Media

