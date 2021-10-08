Local Government Interim Report Highlights Need For Wholesale Change

Local government reform advocate, host of local government podcast Local Aotearoa, and Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Gwynn Compton has welcomed the release of the Review into the Future for Local Government’s first interim report, saying that the report highlights the urgent need for an overhaul of our local government system.

“The review panel’s interim report echoes many of the concerns I highlighted when I first called for a Royal Commission on Local Government back in November 2020, with a local government system that’s been stretched to breaking point by ever increasing demands and constrained funding streams. It's clear from reading the report that we need wholesale change in local government in order to meet the challenges facing our communities in the coming decades,” says Mr Compton.

“These concerns have been further reinforced by what we’ve seen take place across the country this year as councils struggled in their long-term plans to balance the affordability of rates with ever growing demands on them. This has been especially acute with regards to funding the infrastructure needed to support growth and mitigate climate change, responding to major reform programmes such as the Three Waters and replacing the Resource Management Act, as well as implementing significant policies such as the National Policy Statement on Urban Development.”

Mr Compton has also welcomed comments from Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta who has indicated that no options are off the table when it comes to recommendations for new local government structures that might emerge from the review.

“In developing their draft recommendations for public consultation, it’s important that the review panel is able to take a blank slate approach and come up with the best possible proposal for a local government system that's sustainable in the long-term. It’s reassuring that Minister Mahuta is giving the review panel the confidence to do this and not unnecessarily constraining them.

“With local government being responsible for nearly $12 billion of expenditure each year, and for managing in excess of $150 billion of community assets and infrastructure, this reform is too important to get wrong, which is why everyone needs to grasp this opportunity with both hands."

Gwynn Compton's opinions are his own personal views and not necessarily those of the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

