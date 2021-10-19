Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Master Plumbers Joins Call For Mandatory Vaccination In Construction Sector

Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Master Plumbers

Master Plumbers is adding its voice to industry demands for compulsory vaccination in the building and construction sector, and is asking the Government to act with urgency.

Building industry membership group Registered Master Builders yesterday called for vaccine mandates in the health and education sectors to be extended to the building and construction sector.

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters & Drainlayers CE Greg Wallace says the Government has previously recognised plumbers are more vulnerable to the risk of Covid-19 due to potential exposure through wastewater and work in and around MIQ facilities.

While the industry has strong health and safety protocols, which include high levels of PPE, strong supervision, and contact tracing, mandatory vaccination of the plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers would provide another level of protection.

"Plumbers are going into people’s homes, including more vulnerable people who are at greater risk from Covid-19. Understandably they want to be assured that tradespeople are vaccinated, and currently employers are not able to ask for a staff member’s vaccination status.

"If the Government required all works in the building and construction sector to be vaccinated, it would enable business owners to give clients certainty around the vaccination status of tradespeople coming into their homes."

Greg Wallace says Master Plumbers is actively encouraging vaccination of all plumbers, and wants the Government to act quickly to bring in mandate across the entire building and construction workforce.

"Plumbers work alongside many other trades on construction sites, often in close quarters, with poor ventilation. We’ve already seen a construction site in Auckland become a Covid-19 location of interest and as the virus spreads, this is likely to occur more frequently. Mandatory vaccination of all those on building sites is the best and most effective way to protect the entire workforce, and the wider community."

"By broadening the vaccination mandate to the building and construction sector, the Government has the opportunity to get ahead of the game with this workforce, instead of continually playing catch-up," he says.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Master Plumbers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Declaring Premature Victory


Sure enough, Saturday’s Vaxathon was a barrel of fun and a throwback not merely to the Telethons of the past. It also revived memories of those distant days of early 2020, when we were all carefully wiping down our groceries, not touching our faces, washing our hands for 20 seconds and responding to level four lockdowns by putting teddy bears in the window for the benefit of the little kids walking by in their family bubbles. Those were the days, when the Team of Five Million felt like a real, organic thing... More>>

RNZ: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Cabinet decision on Covid-19 alert levels


Northland will move to level 2 at 11.59pm on 19 October. Waikato will be held at level 3, to be reviewed on Friday. Auckland will remain in level 3 with current restrictions for another two weeks... More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Government: Red Tape Cut To Boost Housing Supply
First home buyers are set to benefit from changes to planning rules being advanced by the Government and the National Party that will enable more medium density housing and cut red tape that acts as a barrier to development... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Inflation highest in over a decade
The consumers price index rose 2.2 percent in the September 2021 quarter, the biggest quarterly movement since a 2.3 percent rise in the December 2010 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Excluding quarters impacted by increases to GST rates, the September quarter movement was the highest since the June 1987 quarter... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Increases Climate Aid Contribution
The Government is making a four-fold increase in the support it provides to countries most vulnerable to the climate emergency, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>



Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 