Have Your Say: Proposed Changes To Ban Live Exports Under The Animal Welfare Act 1999

The Animal Welfare Amendment Bill proposes to amend the Animal Welfare Act 1999 to ban the export of livestock (cattle, deer, sheep, and goats) by sea.

On 14 April 2021, Cabinet announced its decision to ban the export of livestock by sea, with a transition period of up to 24 months.

Currently, it is an offence to export an animal from New Zealand to another country without an animal welfare export certificate under the Animal Welfare Act. The bill would prohibit applications for, and the issue of, animal welfare export certificates for the export of cattle, deer, sheep, and goats by ship if the animals would leave New Zealand on or after 30 April 2023. This change would ban the live export of those animals from 30 April 2023, which is approximately 24 months from the date that Cabinet announced its initial decision.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 2 December 2021.

