Have Your Say: Proposed Changes To Ban Live Exports Under The Animal Welfare Act 1999
Thursday, 21 October 2021, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Primary Production Committee
The Animal Welfare Amendment Bill proposes to amend the
Animal Welfare Act 1999 to ban the export of livestock
(cattle, deer, sheep, and goats) by sea.
On 14 April
2021, Cabinet announced its decision to ban the export of
livestock by sea, with a transition period of up to 24
months.
Currently, it is an offence to export an
animal from New Zealand to another country without an animal
welfare export certificate under the Animal Welfare Act. The
bill would prohibit applications for, and the issue of,
animal welfare export certificates for the export of cattle,
deer, sheep, and goats by ship if the animals would leave
New Zealand on or after 30 April 2023. This change would ban
the live export of those animals from 30 April 2023, which
is approximately 24 months from the date that Cabinet
announced its initial decision.
Tell the Primary
Production Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 2
December 2021.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for updates
· Read
the Bills Digest on this
bill
