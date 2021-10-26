Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Be Good And Ready In An Emergency

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: NZ Red Cross

Being prepared for an emergency or disaster reduces our vulnerability to their impact and helps save lives.

This week is Good and Ready Week and New Zealand Red Cross is encouraging everyone to get involved and be prepared for when the next emergency happens.

We know our communities across Aotearoa New Zealand have been and continue to be
impacted by emergencies. Whenever and wherever needed, New Zealand Red Cross is
there. Now we are offering a way for businesses to also play a role to help support our work.

“We know from experience that a more connected and prepared community is one that
recovers faster after an emergency”, says Sarah Stuart-Black, Secretary General.

“That’s why today we are launching the Disaster Response Alliance, a new partnership
opportunity for businesses interested in supporting New Zealand Red Cross’ Disaster
Welfare and Support Teams. Our Disaster Response Alliance partners stand alongside New Zealand Red Cross by providing fundraising and other support to ensure our highly-trained Disaster Welfare and Support Teams (DWST) are ready and able to respond - whenever and wherever we are needed across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Businesses partnering in New Zealand’s first Disaster Response Alliance, will also be
helping strengthen the resilience of individuals, families, whānau, workplaces and whole
communities.”

“Today I want to recognise our founding members of the Disaster Response Alliance – NZ Post, Countdown and The Warehouse and thank them for pledging their support to this important new initiative,” says Ms Stuart-Black.

Businesses interested in making a positive difference in the lives of New Zealanders during an emergency or disaster can find out more about joining the Disaster Response Alliance by visiting our website: https://www.redcross.org.nz/get-involved/partner-with-us/disaster-response-alliance/

For everyone, Good and Ready Week is an opportunity to ask that all important question “is my household good and ready in the case of earthquake, fire, flood or other disaster?”

“There’s real value in planning ahead so that your friends and family are better prepared. It’s often too late once a disaster hits, so we are encouraging everyone to download the free New Zealand Red Cross Hazard App,”, adds Ms Stuart-Black.

The New Zealand Red Cross Hazard App provides life-saving information before, during and after emergencies, sending official warnings and alerts, and providing step-by-step guides to help households get ready for emergencies. It can be downloaded from the App store for iOS devices and Google Play store for Android devices

To support uptake of the Hazard app by Kiwis, QBE, the primary supporter of the New
Zealand Red Cross Hazard app, is also pledging an additional $5,000 to New Zealand Red Cross if 500 people download the app before the end of October, so more people can take steps for themselves and their families and whānau to be better prepared.

Notes to editors:

Good and Ready Week 2021: https://www.redcross.org.nz/what-we-do/in-new-
zealand/disaster-management/looking-after-yourself/good-and-ready-week-25-29-october-2021/

More information on the Hazard App: https://www.redcross.org.nz/what-we-do/in-new-
zealand/disaster-management/looking-after-yourself/hazard-app/
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Red Cross on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits


In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>

Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders


Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: Responds To Independent Review Into WorkSafe
The Government has clear expectations that WorkSafe must action the recommendations of the independent review into the regulator to improve its management of adventure activities following the tragedy at Whakaari White Island, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 