Greater Clarity On Vaccination Good For Retailers
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ
Retail NZ says that it is important that as many people
as possible get vaccinated as soon as possible, and the
greater certainty around vaccinations signalled by
Government today is a good thing for employers and
employees.
“Retailers are working hard to keep their
people and customers are safe, and most will be pleased that
the Government is providing more certainty to businesses,”
Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive, said today.
“Across the broader retail sector, there will be
businesses where vaccinations for workers are mandated by
Government (for example, hairdressers, beauty therapists and
grocery stores), and other businesses where employers need
to undertake a risk assessment. More detail is required, and
Retail NZ is keen to work with Government to ensure that is
real clarity around the risk assessment framework to be
used. Retail NZ hopes that this will happen as quickly as
possible.”
“Retail NZ also thinks it is important
that the Government protect employers from the risk of legal
action by disgruntled employees. We will continue to seek
the support of the Government on
this.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Needs To Change Its Defence Habits
In a flashback to the military displays of days gone by, one of our frigates recently joined a Carrier Strike show of force in the South China Sea, en route to a joint military exercise in Singapore with our traditional allies, called BersamaGold21. Reportedly, Anna Powles, from the Centre of Defence and Security Studies at Massey University felt this to be a case of us doing our bit to uphold international law, and the right of free transit through the region in question... More>>
Government: New COVID-19 Protection Framework Delivers Greater Freedoms For Vaccinated New Zealanders
Vaccinated New Zealanders will regain everyday freedoms when the country moves to a new simplified COVID-19 Protection Framework that doesn’t rely on nationwide lockdowns as the main measure to stop the virus spreading. In a suite of announcements that establish a pathway out of restrictions the Government is also providing up to $940 million per fortnight to support businesses through the challenging period... More>>
ALSO: