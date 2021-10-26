Have Your Say On The Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply And Other Matters) Bill

The Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and Other Matters) Amendment Bill has been referred to the Environment Committee, and the Chairperson of the committee is calling for submissions.

The bill proposes to amend the Resource Management Act 1991 to enable greater supply of housing in urban areas. In particular, the bill seeks to address issues relating to housing affordability and choice by bringing forward the implementation of intensification policies contained in the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD). Bringing forward the NPS-UD would:

· require territorial authorities in Aotearoa New Zealand’s major cities to set more permissive land use regulations

· require tier 1 territorial authorities to amend their RMA plans to enable intensification.

The bill would also introduce medium density residential standards in all tier 1 urban environments, and introduce an intensification streamlined planning process.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

