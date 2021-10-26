Have Your Say On The Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply And Other Matters) Bill
Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee
The Resource Management (Enabling Housing Supply and
Other Matters) Amendment Bill has been referred to the
Environment Committee, and the Chairperson of the committee
is calling for submissions.
The bill proposes to amend
the Resource Management Act 1991 to enable greater supply of
housing in urban areas. In particular, the bill seeks to
address issues relating to housing affordability and choice
by bringing forward the implementation of intensification
policies contained in the National Policy Statement on Urban
Development (NPS-UD). Bringing forward the NPS-UD
would:
· require territorial authorities in Aotearoa
New Zealand’s major cities to set more permissive land use
regulations
· require tier 1 territorial authorities
to amend their RMA plans to enable
intensification.
The bill would also introduce medium
density residential standards in all tier 1 urban
environments, and introduce an intensification streamlined
planning process.
Tell the Environment Committee what
you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Tuesday,
16 November 2021.
For more details about the
bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
